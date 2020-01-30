Former Ravens LB, Gilman star Brandon Copeland receives NFLPA’s highest honor for community outreach

The award is named after Pro Football Hall of Famer Alan Page, who served as an NFLPA player representative (1970-74, 1976-77) and member of the union’s Executive Committee (1972-75) during his 16-year career with the Minnesota Vikings and Chicago Bears. Page, who earned his law degree from the University of Minnesota Law School and worked at a law firm while still playing in the NFL, later became the first African-American elected to the Minnesota Supreme Court, where he served from 1992 to 2015.