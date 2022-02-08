Giants reportedly hiring ex-Ravens coordinator Don ‘Wink’ Martindale to lead defense

In Martindale’s first three years as the Ravens’ defensive coordinator, the unit ranked in the top 10 in overall efficiency each season, according to Football Outsiders. From 2018 to 2020, the Ravens led the league in scoring average (18.2 points per game allowed) and total defense (307.8 yards per game) and tied for first in defensive touchdowns (12). Under Martindale, the defense also regularly ranked among the NFL’s most aggressive, blitz-heavy units.