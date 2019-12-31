One day after Ravens coach John Harbaugh confirmed the Cleveland Browns requested permission to interview offensive coordinator Greg Roman for their head coach opening, the New York Giants are seeking to interview defensive coordinator Don “Wink” Martindale, according to an NFL Network report.
Martindale on Monday was reported to be “emerging as a top candidate” for head-coaching vacancies. At his weekly news conference Monday, Harbaugh said he was only aware of the Browns’ request but would honor all requests for his assistant coaches.
NFL rules allow teams to interview assistant coaches for head-coaching positions during a team’s bye week. The Ravens will hold practice on Tuesday, Thursday and Friday this week as they wait to see who they will host Jan. 11 in the divisional round.
“The way you handle it is business as usual,” Harbaugh said Monday. “I don’t think nowadays that guys spend too much time putting together notebooks and preparing for interviews and all that. ... That’s who you are. You walk in there and you try to get to know each other and it doesn’t take too long.
“So they’ll be able to focus 100% on preparation and also take out a sliver of time and go do that, whatever is requested of them.”
Martindale previously said an opening would have to be a “dream-type job” to leave the Ravens.
