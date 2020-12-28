The Ravens finally look like a playoff team. After a breakthrough day, the postseason’s a win away.

“Proud of our guys,” said Harbaugh, who secured his third straight 10-win season for the second time in his career. “Proud of [the way they’ve] just handled themselves in the situation that they were in, and we’ve been in for the last few weeks. Putting themselves in position for controlling their destiny, I think that says everything about their character. Now we have to get the job done. We have to finish the regular season up next week. We’ll be on to Cincinnati right away.”