Ravens know they need to keep winning. They also know that might not be enough.

“My mentality, personally, is just attack each day individually and understand that we can only take them one game at a time,” left tackle Orlando Brown Jr. said. “So right now, my focus is on the Giants and going out there and playing the best game of my career, just like I try to approach it every week. Long term, we understand the playoffs are there and getting there is important, but it’s important that we win the next game and the next game and the next game.”