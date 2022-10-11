Ravens are solid road favorites over Giants in Week 6 matchup

The Ravens are solid road favorites over the New York Giants ahead of their game Sunday, according to Las Vegas sportsbooks.

After a narrow 19-17 win Sunday night over the Cincinnati Bengals in their AFC North opener, the Ravens (3-2) are 4 1/2-point favorites over the upstart Giants (4-1), who stunned the Green Bay Packers in London, 27-22. Led by running back Saquon Barkley and an aggressive defense, the Giants scored 24 of the game’s final 29 points to push their winning streak to four games.

Sunday’s game will mark the Ravens’ second trip to MetLife Stadium, where they handled the New York Jets in their opener, and their first game against former defensive coordinator Don “Wink” Martindale. Martindale, whom the Ravens fired after a disappointing 2021, served under coach John Harbaugh for 10 seasons in Baltimore, including the final four as defensive coordinator. Despite injuries and a lack of star talent, Martindale’s unit ranks 17th in the NFL in yards per play allowed (5.5), ahead of the 27th-ranked Ravens (6.0).

The Giants are 4-1 against the spread this season and 2-1 overall at home, with a 23-16 loss to the Dallas Cowboys in Week 3 their only blemish. The Ravens are 2-0 on the road this season, easily covering the spread in their 24-9 win over the Jets and their 37-26 victory over the New England Patriots two weeks later.

The Ravens lead the all-time series against the Giants 5-2, though they’re just 2-2 under Harbaugh. In their last meeting, a 27-13 Ravens win in Baltimore two years ago, running backs Gus Edwards and J.K. Dobbins and quarterback Lamar Jackson combined for 242 rushing yards.

The over-under for Sunday’s game is 44 points.