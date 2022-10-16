Instant analysis from Ravens’ 24-20 loss to New York Giants

New York Giants' Saquon Barkley (26) dives into the end zone for a touchdown during the second half of an NFL football game against the Baltimore Ravens Sunday, Oct. 16, 2022, in East Rutherford, N.J. (AP Photo/John Minchillo) (John Minchillo/AP)

Here’s what the Baltimore Sun sports staff had to say immediately after the Ravens’ 24-20 loss to the New York Giants in Sunday’s Week 6 game at MefLife Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey:

Jonas Shaffer, reporter: Fading late against the Buffalo Bills, a Super Bowl favorite? Understandable. Losing a fourth-quarter lead against a Miami Dolphins team with the speed to unravel a thin secondary? It happens. But throwing a game away against an inferior New York Giants team despite controlling the line of scrimmage all afternoon? That’s the kind of game that can come back to haunt the Ravens.

Childs Walker, reporter: What an awful loss. The Ravens have been in charge of every game they’ve played this season, but they’re 3-3. Few players in NFL history have been better at making something out of nothing than Lamar Jackson. But his creativity got the better of him when he threw an interception after picking up an errant snap in the fourth quarter.

Jackson’s mental error, which handed the Giants a game-winning touchdown, came one play after the Ravens wiped out a first down by lining up incorrectly. These two plays summed up their afternoon. They outplayed the Giants on both sides of the ball but could not put the game away because of their relentless sloppiness. They could not have drawn up a better first half in most respects. They outgained the Giants 256 yards to 90 and held superstar running back Saquon Barkley in check. But seven penalties (four presnap), a rare missed field-goal attempt from Justin Tucker and poor execution on third down left them with just a three-point lead. They left the door wide open for the scrappy Giants.

The Ravens did plenty of things well, from the play of their defensive front to a breakout performance from running back Kenyan Drake. They’re not going to take comfort from any of it, because right now, they’re an underachieving team.

Ryan McFadden, reporter: The Ravens beat themselves in the worst way possible. Baltimore committed 10 penalties, including an illegal formation call against left tackle Ronnie Stanley that negated Jackson’s quarterback sneak for a first down in the fourth quarter and a pass interference flag on cornerback Marcus Peters that wiped out a potential game-sealing interception in the end zone. And you can’t forget Jackson’s interception, which allowed the Giants to march down the field and take the lead.

The Ravens’ running game led by Kenyan Drake was solid, and defensive lineman Justin Madubuike continues to build on a strong third season. But the Ravens’ mental lapses throughout the game cost them dearly.

C.J. Doon, editor: Is this rock bottom for the Ravens’ season, or is there more troubled water ahead? Last week’s comeback win over the Bengals felt like a turning point, but the Ravens took a big step backward by blowing another late lead. Lamar Jackson had a chance to silence his critics with a game-winning drive against former Ravens defensive coordinator Don “Wink” Martindale, but he caved under the pressure and fumbled right after throwing a back-breaking interception. The Ravens might be the best 3-3 team in the league and are still tied atop the AFC North, but that’s little comfort for a team that keeps reliving the same nightmare in close games.

Tim Schwartz, editor: Another week, another collapse by the Ravens, who once again dominated their opponent and found a way to lose. This time it was two brutal Lamar Jackson turnovers in the final minutes. That interception might have been the worst decision he’s ever made in a Ravens uniform. Players and coaches looked demoralized on the sideline after Saquon Barkley’s game-clinching first down. Just an absolutely brutal loss for a team that simply can’t figure out how to put teams away. Coach John Harbaugh has his work cut out for him to prevent this team from falling apart. An easier schedule ahead helps, but there are only so many blows a team can take, and the Ravens have had a season’s worth in six games.