Ravens CB Jimmy Smith ruled out vs. Giants; WR Marquise Brown, DE Calais Campbell questionable

Ravens cornerback Jimmy Smith will miss his second straight game with rib and shoulder injuries, the team announced Friday.
Smith was ruled out of Sunday’s pivotal game against the New York Giants after not practicing for the second straight week. The Ravens could also be without starting cornerback Marcus Peters (calf), who was listed as questionable after missing his second straight week of practice.
The Ravens will likely rely on Pro Bowl selection Marlon Humphrey, Anthony Averett and Tramon Williams at cornerback. Practice squad member Pierre Desir and Terrell Bonds, who’s been designated to return from injured reserve, could also play.
Defensive end Derek Wolfe was the only other Raven who missed practice Friday, but it was for noninjury reasons. He’s expected to play Sunday. Defensive back-linebacker Anthony Levine Sr. (abdomen) was limited for the second straight day and is questionable.
Eight other players who were full participants Friday are also questionable: offensive linemen Tyre Phillips (concussion) and Matt Skura (back), Pro Bowl fullback Patrick Ricard (knee), wide receivers Marquise “Hollywood” Brown (knee) and Dez Bryant (thigh), Pro Bowl defensive end Calais Campbell (calf), outside linebacker Pernell McPhee (knee), and inside linebacker Kristian Welch (foot).
Giants quarterback Daniel Jones, limited by hamstring and ankle injuries all week, is questionable. Giants coach Joe Judge said Thursday that Jones was on the “right track” to playing Sunday after missing two of the past three games. If Jones cannot play, the Giants will turn to backup Colt McCoy, who’s completed 60.6% of his passes for 375 yards, one touchdown and one interception in four games (two starts) over the past month.
Cornerback Darnay Holmes (knee), who’s started five games this season but hasn’t played since Week 13, and linebacker Blake Martinez, the team’s leading tackler, are questionable. Wide receiver Golden Tate was ruled out with a calf injury.