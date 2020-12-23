Ravens preparing for Giants’ QBs Daniel Jones and Colt McCoy; Lamar Jackson unfazed by Pro Bowl snub | NOTES

With the availability of injured New York Giants quarterback Daniel Jones unknown, the Ravens are preparing for both Jones and his backup, Colt McCoy, ahead of Sunday’s home game.
Giants coach Joe Judge said Jones, who has missed two of the team’s last three games with a hamstring and ankle injury, was scheduled to practice Wednesday and Thursday and then the team will evaluate his health Friday.
McCoy, a 10-year veteran, has filled in for Jones, leading the Giants to a road upset over the Seattle Seahawks in Week 13. In four games this season, he has completed 60.6% of his passes for 375 yards, one touchdown and one interception.
“We’ll prepare for both quarterbacks,” Ravens coach John Harbaugh said Wednesday on a videoconference call. “Both those guys have done a good job this year. They’re both experienced quarterbacks. Daniel Jones is obviously a little bit younger, but he’s one of the top picks in the [2019] draft, super talented guy. Colt McCoy has done a great job too over the years. We’ve played him before and we know how good he is. We’ll be ready for both those guys.”
At 5-9, the Giants sit one game out of first place in the NFC East. A loss to the Ravens and a win by the Washington Football Team over the Carolina Panthers would eliminate New York from playoff contention. In 12 games this season, Jones, the No. 6 overall pick in the 2019 draft, has completed 62.6% of his passes for 2,462 yards, eight touchdowns and nine interceptions.
Cornerback Marlon Humphrey said the primary difference in preparing for Jones and McCoy is the running threat from Jones. Jones has rushed for 403 yards this season, fifth among quarterbacks.
“He also can run, he’s pretty agile as far as escaping,” Humphrey said.
Jackson not worried about Pro Bowl omission
One year ago, quarterback Lamar Jackson led all players in fan voting for the Pro Bowl. But the reigning NFL Most Valuable Player was a notable omission from the list of 2021 Pro Bowl quarterbacks from the AFC.
Kansas City’s Patrick Mahomes, Houston’s Deshaun Watson and Buffalo’s Josh Allen all got the nod over Jackson. When asked about the snub, Jackson said he did not take issue with the outcome of the voting.
“I feel those guys who made it to the Pro Bowl, deserve it,” Jackson said. “That’s a lot of great quarterbacks and lot of great players who are going to be in it. I’m cool with it.”
In 13 games this season, Jackson has thrown 21 touchdowns, 11th among AFC quarterbacks, but he’s also rushed for 828 yards, which is most among quarterbacks. His seven rushing touchdowns are fourth among quarterbacks, behind Allen, Arizona’s Kyler Murray and New England’s Cam Newton.
Seven Ravens were named to the Pro Bowl, which has been moved to a virtual setting played out on the “Madden NFL 21” video game because of the coronavirus pandemic.
Extra points
>> Harbaugh said both Tyler Huntley and Robert Griffin III are possibilities to back up Jackson against the Giants. Griffin, who was placed on injured reserve on Dec. 4 with a knee injury, is eligible to return to practice this week. Huntley, an undrafted rookie, played 11 snaps in the team’s 40-14 win over the Jacksonville Jaguars, completing two of four passes for seven yards and rushing four times for 18 yards.
>> Humphrey said he only experienced “mild symptoms” during his bout with COVID-19 in early November. Humphrey, who missed one game while on the reserve/COVID-19 list, said he experienced some breathing issues during his second game back against the Tennessee Titans but otherwise hasn’t experienced lingering effects.