Ravens waive rookie safety Geno Stone, a seventh-round draft pick

The Ravens on Thursday waived rookie safety Geno Stone, a seventh-round NFL draft pick who was inactive for the team’s first four games.
Stone was a second-team All-Big Ten Conference selection as a junior at Iowa last year, and he entered the NFL draft with high praise from some analysts. After falling to the Ravens in the seventh round, Stone said he hoped he could contribute wherever he was needed.
“I know what I have to do to be on the field," Stone said in May. "I just needed an opportunity. Getting selected in the NFL draft is a dream come true. All I needed was an opportunity and to get my foot in the door. I’m going to show why I should stick and last.”
If Stone clears waivers by 4 p.m. Friday, he’ll become a free agent and be able to sign with any team or practice squad.
To fill his roster spot, the Ravens could promote Marcus Gilchrist, a former second-round pick who signed with the team’s practice squad last month, or fellow safety Nigel Warrior, an undrafted rookie who impressed during training camp. Rookie cornerback Khalil Dorsey, who’s elevated from the practice squad for the past two games, could also join the 53-man roster.
Chuck Clark and DeShon Elliott have started every game at safety this season. Backups Anthony Levine Sr. and Jordan Richards are special teams standouts who have played a combined 11 defensive snaps in 2020.