Offensive ‘revolution’: Ravens aim to turn convention on its head with scheme unlike anything in the NFL

Maybe the most important changes have been kept private. Four preseason games revealed only a “little gist,” Ingram said, of the Ravens’ full playbook, of their schematic intentions. There was more zone-read action … but Jackson never bothered to keep the ball himself. There was a lateral thrown to a receiver motioning out of the backfield … but the target, Joe Horn Jr., wasn’t good enough to make the team. There was a jet sweep for Brown … but it was stopped behind the line of scrimmage.