Ravens’ top draft pick Marquise Brown held out of preseason game vs. Packers; Chris Board suffers concussion

Although wide receiver Marquise “Hollywood” Brown, the Ravens’ top draft pick, started participating in team drills Saturday, he was held out of Thursday night’s preseason game against the Green Bay Packers.
Brown has been rehabilitating after undergoing Lisfranc (foot) surgery in January. On Saturday, Brown played about a dozen snaps in his first team drills, during which he caught five passes and had one drop. He missed Monday’s practice, but returned for the final practice of training camp Tuesday.
Before the game Thursday, he was running with Steve Saunders, the team’s strength and conditioning coach, on the sideline, but he did not enter the game.
Meanwhile, all the offensive starters who were dressed, including second-year starting quarterback Lamar Jackson, opened the game.
The Packers did not use the same strategy as the Ravens. A majority of their starters on both ends started. The most notable absence was quarterback Aaron Rodgers, who was experiencing back tightness.
The only projected offensive starters for the Ravens who did not dress were right guard Marshal Yanda and wide receiver Seth Roberts, who both missed practice in the past week.
In addition to injured quarterback Robert Griffin III (hand) and linebacker Mike Onuoha (wrist), cornerbacks Jimmy Smith, Tavon Young and Iman Marshall and offensive linemen Greg Senat and Randin Crecelius, who have all missed recent practices, did not dress Thursday.
Jones twins are reunited
Ravens linebacker Alvin Jones spent time chatting with his twin brother, Green Bay Packers running back Aaron Jones, in the end zone of M&T Bank Stadium before they prepped for their game against each other.
The twins played at UTEP together, where Aaron broke the school’s record for rushing yards in a career and in a season. Aaron left a year early for the 2017 NFL draft. He rushed for 728 yards and eight touchdowns after he signed with the Packers.
As a senior without his twin on the team, linebacker Alvin recorded the second most tackles at UTEP since 2000 and earned All-Conference USA honorable mention. The year after Aaron signed with the Packers, Alvin went undrafted and spent the season on the Ravens practice squad.
Qualls signed and released
Five days after signing defensive tackle Elijah Qualls, the Ravens waived him.
The Ravens picked up Qualls after trading guard Alex Lewis to the New York Jets. Qualls was the Philadelphia Eagle’s sixth-round draft pick in 2017, and he played in six games and made four tackles as a rookie.
Injuries
After a catch-and-run play in the first quarter, running back Kenneth Dixon limped off the field with a knee injury.
Dixon tried to walk it out on the sideline before heading to the injury tent. Shortly after he came out, he was running in place again, and the Ravens announced he was cleared to play.
Late in the second quarter, as he went in to tackle running back Tra Carson, inside linebacker Chris Board took a shot to the chin.
Board was helped off the field, and he entered concussion protocol, the team announced. Board, entering his second season after making the team as an undrafted free agent in 2018, is competing for a starting spot opposite Patrick Onwuasor in the middle of the defense. His concussion was confirmed, and he did not return to the game.
The linebacker position took another hit when Otaro Alaka limped off the field with the assistance of a trainer in the beginning of the second half. He left the sideline.
Savage comes back to Maryland
One month after throwing out the first pitch at an Orioles game alongside Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson, Packers safety Darnell Savage faced him on the field of M&T Bank Stadium.
After being picked in the first round of the 2019 NFL draft, the former Terps safety returned to Maryland for Thursday night’s game.
With his former teammates watching in the crowd, Savage stepped onto the field with the Packers starting defense. During the short time he was in the game, he made one tackle.
After his 182 tackles, eight interceptions and two touchdowns at Maryland, Savage was the 21st overall pick of the draft. He signed a four-year, $12.5 million deal with Green Bay.