The picture is clearer in the secondary, where the Ravens have made their greatest investments. They will return two Pro Bowl cornerbacks in Peters and Humphrey and a Pro Bowl safety in Earl Thomas III. Young is expected to return healthy, and safety Chuck Clark, one of the breakout players from this season, is also under contract for next season. Given Clark’s performance, the Ravens could save $7 million against their salary cap by releasing veteran safety Tony Jefferson, who’s working to rehabilitate a significant knee injury. They could also save $6 million if they don’t exercise a club option on veteran cornerback Brandon Carr. Smith’s $9.5 million salary will come off the board, but the Ravens could try to bring him back at a more modest price.