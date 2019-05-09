Ravens announce series of front office changes, unveil Ozzie Newsome's new title

Ravens executive vice president and general manager Eric DeCosta, who recently completed his first draft as GM, announced several adjustments to the team’s personnel/scouting department Thursday, while the team revealed Ozzie Newsome’s official title.
Although the team has not clearly defined Newsome’s role going forward, he’ll retain part of his previous title: executive vice president.
The team announced two hires — Nick Matteo as director of football administration and Sarah Snyder as director of sports nutrition — while giving new responsibilities to nine members of the front office.
“We changed responsibilities for some of our staff. We defined new roles for others. We rewarded a number of people with promotions and added two important professionals,” DeCosta said in a statement.
The following are staff members with different responsibilities:
Pat Moriarty, senior vice president of football operations: Moriarty assists the executive vice president and general manager in day-to-day operations of all football matters. His previous title was senior vice president of football administration.
Joe Hortiz, director of player personnel: Hortiz works closely with George Kokinis and oversees all aspects of college and pro scouting. His previous title was director of college scouting.
George Kokinis, director of player personnel: Kokinis works closely with Hortiz and oversees all aspects of college and pro scouting. He previously served as a senior personal assistant.
Chad Alexander, assistant director of pro and college personnel: Alexander works with Hortiz and Kokinis as a scouting administrator and chief evaluator of college and pro prospects. His title previously only included pro personnel.
Mark Azevedo, player personnel coordinator: Azevedo works under the direction of Hortiz and Kokinis, organizing day-to-day scouting operations. He previously served as a Northeast area scout.
Jameel McClain, director of player engagement: McClain works with players, providing support and education that will help them succeed on and off the field. The former Ravens linebacker was elevated from assistant director of player engagement.
Vincent Newsome, senior player personnel executive: Newsome works with DeCosta, Hortiz and Kokinis, assisting on all matters related to football operations and player personnel. He previously served as director of pro personnel.
David McDonald, director of research and development: McDonald leads the player personnel analytics team. He previously served as football systems developer.
Joey Cleary, Northeast area scout: Cleary scouts college players in the Northeast part of the United States. He previously worked as a college and pro scout.
The following are new additions to the football personnel staff:
Nick Matteo, director of football administration: Matteo oversees day-to-day salary cap matters and general roster transactions. He joined the Ravens in January after working 10 years for the NFL, where he was a member of the league’s management council. In that role, Matteo served as the senior director of labor operations and as a main point of contact for NFL club executives on various subjects, including player contracts, salary cap matters and collective bargaining agreement issues.
Sarah Snyder, director of sports nutrition: Snyder works with players, coaches, trainers and doctors, coordinating team diet and nutrition. She spent the past three years creating and implementing the Detroit Lions’ performance nutrition program. Before that, Snyder developed sports nutrition programs for EXOS, in addition to the University of Florida and University of Michigan athletic departments, where she worked with football, basketball and hockey players.
Here’s a listing of the Ravens’ personnel/scouting staff:
Eric DeCosta, executive vice president and general manager
Ozzie Newsome, executive vice president
Pat Moriarty, senior vice president of football operations
Joe Hortiz, director of player personnel
George Kokinis, director of player personnel
Vincent Newsome, senior player personnel executive
Chad Alexander, assistant director of pro and college personnel
Nick Matteo, director of football administration
David McDonald, director of research and development
Mark Azevedo, player personnel coordinator
Brandon Berning, Midwest/Southwest area scout
David Blackburn, West area scout
Joey Cleary, Northeast area scout
Dwuane Jones, Midwest area scout
Andrew Raphael, Southeast area scout
Kevin Weidl, Southeast/Southwest area scout
Bobby Vega, East area scout
Lonnie Young, West area scout
Corey Frazier, pro scout
Patrick Williams, college scout
Corey Krawiec, manager, player evaluations and analytics
Eugene Shen, football analyst
“Q” Houegnon Attenoukon, player personnel assistant
Patrick McDonough, player personnel assistant
Chas Stallard, player personnel assistant
Jenn Werner, executive assistant to the EVP and GM
Maggie Domanowski, administrative assistant to player personnel