Ravens free-agency preview: Given the talent in draft, patience at wide receiver could be rewarded

With seven picks in the first four rounds of next month’s draft, including four of the top 106 selections overall, the Ravens can upgrade their wide receiver position with young, cheap, malleable talent. Even if they address another need with their first-round pick, there’s no shortage of playmakers. NFL Network draft analyst Daniel Jeremiah said last month that 27 receivers he’s evaluated have a third-round grade or better, and ESPN draft analyst Mel Kiper Jr. has said he expects “at least” 25 receivers to be taken in the first three rounds.