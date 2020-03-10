Ravens free-agency preview: In a loaded defensive line class, Quinton Jefferson could be a bargain

Advanced analytics favor Jefferson as well. As both a pass rusher and a run defender, he graded out better on Pro Football Focus than any Ravens lineman in 2019. While he didn’t draw double teams often — for that, he can probably thank teammate Jadeveon Clowney — he had one of ESPN’s highest pass-rush win rates at the position. And when Jefferson did draw attention, he had the No. 17 overall win rate among interior defenders against two or more blockers, according to Pro Football Focus, just a percentage point worse than the Chiefs’ Jones and the Eagles’ Fletcher Cox.