Four questions that will shape the Ravens' path in free agency

The last season of Ozzie Newsome’s tenure as Ravens general manager featured one of the most significant benchings in franchise history. Now, with NFL free agency approaching, the decision to start Lamar Jackson over Joe Flacco seems as if it arose during simple times.

In his first offseason since being promoted to the franchise’s personnel chief, Eric DeCosta has not exactly tiptoed through the NFL landscape. He struck a deal to trade Flacco with the Denver Broncos. He cut safety Eric Weddle, wide receiver Michael Crabtree and running back Alex Collins after Collins was charged on drug and gun counts. Tight end Nick Boyle and slot cornerback Tavon Young got rich extensions. There were meetings with agents and draft prospects in Indianapolis.

And the Ravens might only be getting started. On Monday, clubs can begin negotiations with free-agent targets. At 4 p.m. Wednesday, players can officially put pen to paper and sign. DeCosta has shortened the Ravens' to-do list considerably. He still must answer a handful of questions that could shape the team’s short- and long-term future.

1. What’s it going to take to sign C.J. Mosley?

If it were a matter of salary cap space, the Ravens could have made the math work on a long-term extension with Mosley before they cut Weddle. They certainly could have after they cut Weddle.

But the two sides remain at an impasse. Last March, former general manager Ozzie Newsome said he was a few months into preliminary discussions with Mosley’s agent, Jimmy Sexton, about a long-term extension. That offseason came and went. No deal. Then the 2018 season started and ended. No deal. “Game of Thrones” hasn’t aired a new episode since August 2017; the wait for a new contract for Mosley has felt just as long.

Until this offseason, Mosley’s return felt as inevitable as Jon Snow’s. Ravens coach John Harbaugh said two years ago, before the team had even exercised its fifth-year option on the former first-round pick, that Mosley would be in Baltimore for “many, many years.” Mosley said the plan has always been to remain a Raven, to leave a legacy so great that he might one day be considered the second-best linebacker in franchise history — after childhood idol Ray Lewis.

Now he’s days away from hitting the open market. The prelude has been strange. Early March 1, Mosley posted a video to his Instagram story — since deleted — in which he all but dared the Ravens to let him walk. "Don't franchise me or sign me, see what happens,” he said into the camera, his jacket and beard flecked with falling snowflakes.

It’s impossible to say whether the Ravens value Mosley more than potential suitors do. Few linebackers have been as durable and acclaimed. One salary benchmark could be two fellow All-Pro inside linebackers: The Carolina Panthers’ Luke Kuechly and Seattle Seahawks’ Bobby Wagner, considered the NFL’s gold standard at the position, earn $12.4 million and $10.8 million annually, respectively.

But both signed extensions in 2015, when Kuechly’s average compensation accounted for 8.6 percent of the NFL’s salary cap ($143.28 million). Under the NFL’s salary cap for 2019, now at $188.2 milion, a similar share would net Kuechly nearly $16.9 million. The Ravens declined last week to designate Mosley with a franchise tag worth $15.4 million.

Their front office now must determine his worth in Baltimore. With Weddle’s release, Mosley’s departure would leave the defense with a gaping on-field leadership void. He has been a role-model teammate. He has been a rock-solid run-stopper.

But he has not been elite in pass defense, despite improvements last season. And while the Ravens have embraced a ground-and-pound style on offense, opponents will continue to favor aerial assaults. In the modern NFL, there is perhaps no more important trait for an inside linebacker than coverage skills. Whichever team signs Mosley must either be willing to live with that shortcoming or believe there’s still room to grow.

2. Will Terrell Suggs finish his career in Baltimore?