The 2019 Ravens made history in the first quarter of Sunday’s home game against the San Francisco 49ers, setting the franchise single-season record for touchdowns.
Quarterback Lamar Jackson lofted a 20-yard touchdown pass to tight end Mark Andrews, tying the score at 7 with 5:41 left in the quarter.
The Ravens still have four games remaining and are poised to set more records in an offense on pace to make NFL history with an unprecedented rushing attack.
At the end of the first quarter, the game was tied 7-7.
Ravens’ opening-drive streak ends
For the first time all season, the Ravens defense allowed an opening-drive touchdown.
On fourth-and-2, 49ers quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo tossed a 33-yard touchdown pass to wide receiver Deebo Samuel, who beat cornerback Marcus Peters for the score.
The Ravens entered Sunday as the only team to have not surrendered a touchdown on the opposing team’s opening drive.
The defense rebounded in its second possession, recovering a strip-sack deep in 49ers territory that led to Jackson’s touchdown pass.
Ravens finally punt
For the first since Week 9 against the New England Patriots, a Jackson-led drive stalled and led to a punt.
The Ravens offense had gone 21 straight drives (excluding kneel-downs) without punting when Jackson was in at quarterback, but an overthrown third-down pass forced punter Sam Koch onto the field.