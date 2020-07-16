Ravens franchise tag history: Who got tagged, and what happened next

What happened next: After earning $10 million his first five seasons, Suggs received $8.4 million on the franchise tag in 2008. He initially filed a grievance against the team after being designated as a linebacker rather than a defensive end, which resulted in a new position for franchise tags that covered hybrid 3-4 players that was calculated by averaging the tender amount for each position. Suggs had eight sacks in 2008, earning his third Pro Bowl nod, and received the franchise tag again. However, he and the Ravens agreed to a six-year, $62.5 million contract before the deadline, making Suggs the highest-paid linebacker in the league. He went on to become the NFL Defensive Player of the Year in 2011, won the Super Bowl in 2012 and set the franchise record for sacks before signing with the Arizona Cardinals as a free agent in 2019. He added a second Super Bowl ring last season after joining the Kansas City Chiefs midseason.