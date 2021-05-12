Ravens still one of the most valuable franchises in sports — but other NFL teams are catching up

The Ravens are still one of the most valuable franchises in sports. But other NFL teams are catching up.
The Ravens are No. 33 overall in Forbes magazine’s annual ranking of the world’s most valuable sports teams, with a $2.98 billion valuation. The franchise’s value has grown 54% in the past five years, according to the business publication.
Forbes says team values are based on its published valuations for each sport during the past six months, which were calculated “using revenue and operating income adjusted for revenue sharing, and include the economics of each team’s arena deal but not the value of the real estate itself.”
The Ravens’ ranking has fallen in recent years. In 2012, they were No. 18 overall and 10th in the NFL. Three years ago, they were No. 27 overall and 14th in the NFL. A year ago, the Pittsburgh Steelers finally inched past them.
According to Forbes’ 2021 rankings, the Ravens are now the NFL’s 16th-most valuable franchise. Among those ahead of them are the Dallas Cowboys (No. 1 overall), New England Patriots (No. 8), Washington Football Team (No. 19), Philadelphia Eagles (No. 21), Green Bay Packers (No. 31) and Steelers (No. 32). The Cleveland Browns are No. 50.
Only six baseball teams made the top 50, including the New York Yankees (No. 2) and Boston Red Sox (No. 20). The Orioles were not among them.