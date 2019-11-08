The Ravens have signed linebacker L.J. Fort to a two-year contract extension through 2021, the team announced Friday.
According to the NFL Network, the deal is worth $5.5 million and includes $3.25 million fully guaranteed.
Fort was signed to a one-year deal on Sept. 30, one day after the Ravens defense allowed over 500 yards for the second straight game. Inside linebacker Josh Bynes was also signed Oct. 2, allowing linebacker Patrick Onwuasor to return to the weak-side spot where he is more comfortable.
The Ravens had attempted to sign Fort in the offseason, but the Philadelphia Eagles signed him to a three-year, $5.5 million contract in March. The Eagles released Fort on Sept. 27 to open a roster spot for cornerback Orlando Scandrick.
Fort played exclusively on special teams in his first game as a Raven, a 26-23 overtime win over the Pittsburgh Steelers on Oct. 6. His defensive snaps increased after Onwuasor suffered a high-ankle sprain in the Steelers game and missed the team’s next two contests.
In four games, Fort has recorded 11 combined tackles, one sack and a pass breakup.
Fort’s extension secures more depth to the inside linebacker position moving forward. Bynes signed a one-year contract with the team and Onwuasor is also a free agent at the end of the season.