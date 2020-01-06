That team was mysteriously absent Sunday. The Saints turned the ball over twice, converted on just four of 11 third downs and allowed Cook to approach 100 rushing yards in the first half alone. They rallied in the fourth quarter but had to settle for a game-tying field goal after coach Sean Payton mangled his clock management late in regulation. Then they fell victim to a sensational 43-yard completion from Vikings quarterback Kirk Cousins to Thielen on the first drive of overtime. Three plays later, Cousins found tight end Kyle Rudolph in the corner of the end zone to end it (Rudolph pushed off, but there was contact both ways and the officials did the right thing by swallowing their whistles).