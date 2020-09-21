Five Things We Learned from the Ravens’ 33-16 win over the Houston Texans

But the Ravens' Week 2 victory reminded us that they don’t always need Jackson to be otherworldly. They’re just as capable of winning because All-Pro cornerbacks, Marlon Humphrey and Marcus Peters, come through with a punch-out and a diving interception, respectively. Or because offensive coordinator Greg Roman dials up a direct snap to Mark Ingram II on fourth down, leading to a back-breaking 30-yard touchdown run. Or because they grind away the clock behind steamrolling fullback Patrick Ricard. Or because kicker Justin Tucker does his job perfectly. Or because they don’t give the ball away.