Quarterback Lamar Jackson treated the home fans to another chapter in his (potential) MVP show, with a 139.2 passer rating, a 13-pass completion streak, four touchdown passes and 86 rushing yards on nine carries. As usual, the hard numbers captured a mere portion of his artistry; Jackson followed up his spinning masterpiece from the previous week with a 39-year run on which he left at least five would-be tacklers grasping for air. Almost every other quarterback in the league would have been sacked on the play.