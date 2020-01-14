We can look at Brown’s rookie season two ways. He’s one of the smallest NFL players you’ll ever see and will face questions about his durability until he strings together multiple healthy seasons. On the other hand, he established himself as an immediate threat at a position that often confounds rookies. He did so despite playing at less than 100%. He has all the tools — sure hands, straight-line speed, body control in traffic — to become the best receiver the Ravens have ever drafted, and with a full offseason to get his body right, he could take that leap as soon as 2020.