Five Things We Learned from the Ravens’ OTAs and minicamp

From Lamar Jackson's clear but uneven progress to the secondary's collective swagger, here are five things we learned from the Ravens' offseason training activities and minicamp.

Lamar Jackson has progressed, but the overall conversation about him won’t change anytime soon.

The immediate future of the franchise hinges on Jackson’s development. He’s the starting point for a comprehensively reimagined offense and the face that could inspire a new generation of Ravens fans.

“Box office,” safety Earl Thomas said Thursday, when asked his initial impressions of the second-year quarterback.

None of those grand ambitions will come to fruition, however, if Jackson cannot evolve into a competent NFL passer. So every one of his throws over the past four weeks drew disproportionate scrutiny.

After months of offseason work with his private passing coach, Joshua Harris, Jackson threw with more authority than he did at this time last year. He stepped into his attempts more consistently and found his outside targets more regularly. He saved his best performance for the last day of minicamp, firing a succession of precise scoring throws when the team practiced its red-zone packages.

But Jackson also reverted to some of the troubling habits that have inspired questions about his long-term potential as a passer. His throws still fluttered at times. He still resorted to side-arm flips for no obvious reason. He still risked interceptions with odd decisions, such as the pass he threw against his body on the dead run Thursday.

Coaches and teammates have done nothing but build Jackson up, saying they trust in his will to improve and his ability to win games. “He’s a much better player than he was a year ago,” Ravens coach John Harbaugh said. “And he’ll be a much better player at the end of training camp than he is right now.”

But fans should not expect to see an entirely different quarterback when the Ravens take the field in Miami for the Sept. 8 regular-season opener. For all his inspiring traits, Jackson will make amateurish throws that cause his sharpest critics to bemoan the future. On certain key possessions, he’ll trust his legs more than his arm. And every week, we’ll engage in another debate about how far the Ravens can go with him as their franchise player.

Xavier Plater / Baltimore Sun Ravens safety Earl Thomas is interviewed at the Under Armour Performance Center in Owings Mills. Ravens safety Earl Thomas is interviewed at the Under Armour Performance Center in Owings Mills. (Xavier Plater / Baltimore Sun)

The Ravens secondary might live up to the hype.

The Ravens lost as much defensive talent as any team in the league, from pass rushers Terrell Suggs and Za’Darius Smith to Pro Bowl middle linebacker C.J. Mosley to back-end signal caller Eric Weddle.

They responded not by filling all those holes but by doubling down on their heavy investment in the defensive backfield. They targeted Thomas, a potential Hall of Fame safety, as their top free-agent acquisition and made Tavon Young one of the highest paid slot cornerbacks in football. They stuck with veteran cornerback Jimmy Smith when they could have saved $9.5 million against the salary cap by cutting him, meaning they’ll go into another season with three starting-caliber outside corners.

No team is spending a higher percentage of its cap on the secondary. So this group better perform.

Well, so far so good. The Ravens’ vast collection of defensive backs racked up interceptions and played with a collective swagger over the three days of mandatory minicamp.

Thomas showed few ill effects from the broken leg that ended his 2018 season, prowling toward receivers with purposeful menace. He fell into an easy rhythm with his new backfield partner, Tony Jefferson. Smith appeared to be in terrific condition after an injury-free offseason. Second-year safety DeShon Elliott covered huge swaths of ground and talked trash with tight end Mark Andrews during Thursday’s final practice.

Elliott’s performance illustrated the true strength of this group, defined less by a few top-end stars than by wave after wave of quality players. The Ravens know the perils of confronting the pass-happy modern NFL with a threadbare secondary. If they were going to overstock a position group, they picked the right one.

Kim Hairston / Baltimore Sun Ravens linebacker Patrick Onwuasor talks about the first two days of their offseason workouts at the Under Armour Performance Center. Ravens linebacker Patrick Onwuasor talks about the first two days of their offseason workouts at the Under Armour Performance Center. (Kim Hairston / Baltimore Sun)

Patrick Onwuasor has embraced his role as the team’s only sure thing at inside linebacker.

The Ravens never did sign a veteran middle linebacker to fill Mosley’s shoes. That was partly because the market did not yield an obvious fit, but also because the team’s coaches have faith in Onwuasor to step forward.

The converted safety established himself as a big-play threat beside Mosley last season but seemed out of sorts the one time he was asked to fill in as chief on-field signal caller. Onwuasor, a naturally shy figure in the locker room, said that won’t be a problem this time around.

“It kind of is enjoyable,” he said of his enhanced role. “The guys look up to you, and the guys, everybody turns to you for direction if they need to know where they need to go and things like that, and you have to be able to show them. I kind of like it.”

When defensive coordinator Don “Wink” Martindale discussed his inside linebackers this week, he listed Onwuasor as the lone sure thing, a remarkable vote of confidence in a player who came to the Ravens as an undrafted free agent with no sure path to playing time.