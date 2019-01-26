Five Things We Learned from Ravens coach John Harbaugh's season-ending news conference

Ravens coach John Harbaugh does not anticipate a substantially different working dynamic with Eric DeCosta as general manager.

Harbaugh said the transition from Ozzie Newsome to DeCosta has been so seamless as to be almost unnoticeable. That’s not surprising considering all the key parties have worked together for the past 11 years.

But there was some thought that Harbaugh might leverage his negotiations for a contract extension — announced Thursday — into a greater say on personnel decisions. He debunked that theory, saying he never sought an expansion of powers.

“It’s the same [role],” he said Friday. “That's all we ever wanted. That's all I ever wanted. I have great confidence in the way the organization’s built, the way it’s been built from the beginning. This has never been an organization that’s about lines or silos or anything like that. This is an organization that works together, and we cross paths and we’ve talked everything out — football, scouting, medical, weight, strength and conditioning, everything you can think of.”

Harbaugh, Newsome and owner Steve Bisciotti have long described their three-way communication as essential to the franchise’s stability and success. DeCosta, as Newsome’s top lieutenant, was always a key party to the dialogue.

Though Harbaugh said stability will reign, he went out of his way to praise DeCosta — who was in the room and will hold his own news conference Wednesday — during his opening remarks.

“You know, Eric’s energy and his passion and his ideas have just — it's exciting,” Harbaugh said. “So it’s a new start, but you know, we've been together, side by side, for 11 years, so we've got all that behind us. We're standing on that, so I'm really excited about that, and our coaches are, too.”

We saw a hint of Greg Roman’s offense last season, but only a hint.

Harbaugh said the Ravens will rebuild their offense from the ground up, much as they did with their defense when Don “Wink” Martindale took over as coordinator after the 2017 season.

“The offense that we’re going to put together is going to be very diverse,” he said. “It’s going to include elements that weren’t in there this year that we maybe weren’t there with, or didn’t get to or hadn’t learned about yet.”

Harbaugh promoted Roman to offensive coordinator because of his expertise in designing a running attack, which he demonstrated while working under Marty Mornhinweg in the second half of this past season.

Many of the concepts Roman rolled out with Lamar Jackson at quarterback will remain integral, and Harbaugh expressed faith that they will continue to work, even as defenses adjust.

“It’s going to work if we call it at the right time against the right defense and build the right system around it, where we get the right play when we want it, against the right defense,” he said. “They can’t stop everything. If you think there’s a defense that’s going to line up and stop Lamar running plays and us executing really well, that’s just not the case.”

But as he did throughout the stretch run, Harbaugh acknowledged the Ravens will have to improve their passing efficiency and their quick-strike capabilities.

He said Roman, quarterbacks coach James Urban, tight ends coach Bobby Engram (whom he described as a future head coach) and others will collaborate on a passing attack that will start with play-action designs and expand to include more drop-back sets. It’s not clear if he’ll bring in another coach to fill the passing-architect role he offered to Mornhinweg (who declined to remain with the Ravens).

Fans will remain skeptical until they see Jackson leading a more balanced offense in real games. But at least Harbaugh made it clear that more of the same won’t be good enough.

The Ravens are all in on Lamar Jackson as their franchise centerpiece going forward.

Harbaugh’s decision to promote Roman also amounted to a full-throated endorsement of Jackson’s potential. The Ravens’ offensive rebuild is not an abstract exercise but an attempt to get the most out of the second-year quarterback’s unusual skill set.

Harbaugh is aware of concerns that the Ravens will stagnate because of Jackson’s inconsistent passing or that he’ll get hurt because he carries the ball too often. But he argues that such worries pale in comparison to the problems a developing Jackson will pose for opponents.

“I think there's just as much fear on the other side that he's going to take the thing to the house when he gets out and runs,” he said. “So we'll live in that world as opposed to the other world. I think Lamar is just a heck of a player and he's a threat every time he touches the ball — run and pass. Certainly, as a coach, you're excited to have a guy like that playing quarterback.”

Again, the Jackson skeptics will remain skeptics until he proves them wrong over a full season. Just know that Harbaugh has bet his own legacy on the young quarterback.

Under NFL rules, the Ravens can’t supervise Jackson’s offseason development program, but Harbaugh clearly expects his quarterback to return this spring as a more polished passer and ball handler.

“I’ll leave that up to him to answer if he wants to answer, but I’m quite sure that he’ll be working at it really hard and he already is, and throughout the course of the offseason he’s going to throw the ball a lot,” he said. “He’s going to have his receivers to throw the ball to, he’s already told me that. All those other things. He should come back, I expect him to come back a better quarterback skill-wise than he was when he left, and he’s determined to do that.”

Harbaugh hopes to bring most of his defense back.

For all the talk about Jackson and rebuilding the offense, the Ravens have more work to do on the defensive side of their roster. Linebackers C.J. Mosley, Terrell Suggs and Za’Darius Smith are free agents, and defensive backs Jimmy Smith, Brandon Carr and Eric Weddle could be cut to create salary-cap space.