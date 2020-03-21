Five Things We Learned from the Ravens’ first week of free agency

The Ravens also spent substantial money to apply the franchise tag to outside linebacker Matthew Judon. We’ll see if that leads to a long-term extension or a trade. But for now, they’re betting big on inside power rather than outside finesse. Brockers is a durable player who’s averaged 57 tackles (no Ravens defensive lineman had more than 35 in 2019) over the last three seasons. He’s never topped 5 ½ sacks in season, but he’s still a more productive pass rusher than the players he’s replacing. Campbell is 33, but the five-time Pro Bowl selection was one of the best linemen in the league last year, with an elite Pro Football Focus grade as a run defender to go along with 6 ½ sacks and 25 quarterback hits. The Ravens simply did not have a player like him last season.