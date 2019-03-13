Five Things We Learned as the Ravens prepared for the official opening of NFL free agency

From the Ravens' decision not to break the bank for C.J. Mosley to the surprising departure of all-time franchise great Terrell Suggs, here are five things we learned in the run-up to NFL free agency.

The last few weeks have given us a telling glimpse of how Eric DeCosta will operate.

Go back to DeCosta’s introductory press conference at the end of January and the first question he was asked about his operating vision as the Ravens’ new general manager. After describing the fast, punishing, disciplined team he hoped to see on the field, the first thing DeCosta said was, “I think we want to be financially responsible when it comes to the salary cap.”

Now that DeCosta has allowed C.J. Mosley — the homegrown 26-year-old leader of the NFL’s incumbent No. 1 defense — to walk instead of paying him a record-smashing $17 million per year (as the New York Jets reportedly will), we know how serious he was.

It’s not that fiscal responsibility is a new credo for the Baltimore front office. “Right player, right price,” was a favorite saying for DeCosta’s predecessor and mentor, Ozzie Newsome, who was always loath to engage in the overcaffeinated bidding wars that characterize the opening of free agency.

But the Ravens have traditionally locked up players such as Mosley, whom they drafted in the first round and immediately cast as a foundation piece for their post-Ray Lewis defense.

It’s hard to know whether the Ravens could have avoided their current predicament by moving more aggressively to extend Mosley’s contract at this time last year. If that possibility was on the table and they let it slip away, the fault lies as much with Newsome as DeCosta.

DeCosta also could have used the franchise tag, $15.44 million for a linebacker, to keep Mosley off the market and continue negotiations. That price hardly sounds ridiculous relative to what Mosley will actually get.

You have to think that if DeCosta viewed the Ravens as a Super Bowl contender in 2019, he would have been more likely to eat the short-term cost of keeping Mosley at the heart of his defense. He might have kept 34-year-old safety Eric Weddle without asking him to take a pay cut. He might not have let the Arizona Cardinals outbid him on a one-year deal for 36-year-old linebacker Terrell Suggs.

Instead, DeCosta acted like an executive who’s rebuilding his team around a quarterback who still needs a few years to develop. The Ravens will have to walk a tricky rope with the four years of control they have left on Lamar Jackson’s rookie deal. They have a terrific opportunity to rebuild their roster around a low-cost starting quarterback, especially after the dead money from Joe Flacco’s deal disappears from their salary cap next year. But they also have to time their moves correctly so they don’t squander their chance to win in that window.

Given that big picture and the range of needs the Ravens must address, we can understand why DeCosta did not want to be locked into a mammoth long-term deal for Mosely. Fans will be asked to accept a little upfront pain as the new general manager adheres to his guiding principle of fiscal sanity. But if there’s no payoff in a year or two, we might look back on this as the stumbling start to an uncertain new era for the Ravens.

The Ravens wanted to keep C.J. Mosley, but the price didn’t make sense.

At that same news conference where he explained his governing philosophy, DeCosta made it clear he wanted and expected to re-sign Mosley.

“We’re in the business of keeping our good football players,” he said. “Talent wins in the NFL, and he’s a Pro Bowl linebacker, so we’re going to do everything we can to make sure C.J. is back on the team.”

Mosley gave the Ravens everything they could have hoped for when they drafted him in the first round five years ago. He anchored the team’s run defense, called the signals, remained productive through a series of injuries, mentored younger teammates and delivered his best games as the team’s playoff hopes hung in the balance. Coach John Harbaugh and defensive coordinator Don “Wink” Martindale wore their love for him on their sleeves.

So why won’t he go down as an institutional Raven in the line that ran from Ray Lewis to Ed Reed to Suggs to Haloti Ngata?

The basic answer is that the Ravens did not want to pay Mosley like one of the top 10 or 15 defensive players in the NFL. As good as he is, it’s extremely difficult for a middle linebacker to impact the air-dominated modern game as powerfully as an elite pass rusher or cornerback. That’s what the market tells us year after year. It’s why Luke Kuechly, the brilliant inside linebacker for the Carolina Panthers, makes an average of $12.4 million while Aaron Donald, the all-world defensive tackle for the Los Angeles Rams, makes an average of $22.5 million.

It was never fair that Mosley had to build his career in the enveloping, dancing shadow Lewis cast over Baltimore. He didn’t need to be Lewis to be a heck of a player. But the comparison is instructive at the moment. Lewis was an all-time talent at middle linebacker, playing in an era when stopping the run was more essential to winning. Mosley, for all his virtues, did not reach that level. He was never a candidate to win Defensive Player of the Year. Pro Football Focus graded him as the 22nd best linebacker in 2018, well behind Kuechly and Bobby Wagner of the Seattle Seahawks. Perhaps if he really was Lewis reincarnated, the Ravens would have defied prevailing wisdom about positional values and paid him $17 million a year. But he wasn’t and they didn’t.

Cold logic aside, Mosley deserves nothing but best wishes as he moves on to the Jets. He did everything he could to earn his pay day, and he’ll likely be a very good player and citizen of the NFL for years to come.

The loss of Suggs stings individually but perhaps more as a blow to the team’s overall makeup.

The run-up to free agency streaked by with such a rush of unsettling news for the Ravens that the departure of a top-five player in franchise history felt almost lost in the haze.

Suggs played more games than any other Raven. At his best, he combined a quick burst off the edge, powerful stability against the run and one of the sharpest football minds on the team. That’s an awesome force to depend on week after week, and he belongs just behind Lewis and Reed in the pantheon of Ravens defenders. Suggs also had a unique gift for animating the locker room and the dreary practices of August. Listen to young players such as Matthew Judon describe what his counsel meant to them, and you know he won’t soon be forgotten.

After the Ravens’ playoff loss to the Los Angeles Chargers, Suggs said he liked the idea of finishing his career with the team that drafted him. Less than two weeks ago, at the NFL scouting combine, DeCosta said he wanted to re-sign the veteran linebacker.