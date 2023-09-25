Five things we learned from the Ravens’ 22-19 overtime loss to the Indianapolis Colts

Thank you for supporting our journalism. This article is available exclusively for our subscribers, who help fund our work at The Baltimore Sun.

Baltimore Ravens' Patrick Queen sits dejectedly on the sideline after 22-19 defeat by the Colts at M&T Bank Stadium. (Kenneth K. Lam/Baltimore Sun)

The Ravens had several chances to seize victory in the fourth quarter and overtime but could not pick up first downs when they needed them in a haunting 22-19 loss to the Indianapolis Colts.

Here are five things we learned from the game.

The Ravens had every chance to secure a win by playing to their strengths and came away only with regrets

They had been so good, so clutch, seven days earlier with 66,015 Cincinnatians bellowing at them through the late stages of an AFC North grudge match. Beating the Colts at home was supposed to be easier, and the Ravens had every chance.

It’s worth recounting the circumstances of each failed flirtation with victory.

Up 17-16 with 2:05 left, the Ravens forced Colts quarterback Gardner Minshaw to step out of the back of the end zone. One first down on their next possession, and they would have been home free, but they gained all of 3 yards on three straight handoffs.

After the Colts kicked a field goal to tie the game at 19, the Ravens had 57 seconds to answer. With the ball at midfield, quarterback Lamar Jackson did the one thing he could not do, taking a 10-yard sack instead of throwing the ball away. He completed a subsequent pass to give Justin Tucker a chance at a 61-yard game-winning field goal, but the kick came up several yards short.

After their defense stonewalled the Colts on the first possession of overtime, the Ravens, starting with golden field position at the Indianapolis 48-yard line, marched a grand total of 4 yards. Jackson threw behind an open Zay Flowers on third down. Punt.

The defense stood tall one more time, stuffing Colts running back Zack Moss on fourth down to give Jackson yet another chance from his own 46-yard line. A drop by tight end Isaiah Likely and an errant attempt to Flowers — to be fair, the Colts could have been penalized for pass interference on that one — punctuated another empty possession.

Handed a fourth commutation of their sentence, Indianapolis finally drove for a game-winning field goal.

To review, the Ravens, with running back Gus Edwards out because of a possible concussion, could not grind out tough yards on the ground. Their franchise quarterback combined poor judgment with poor accuracy. Even the unassailable Tucker was outdone by Colts kicker Matt Gay, who split the uprights perfectly on four field goals of 50 yards or more — an NFL record.

Not only did the Ravens hold a lead against an underdog opponent on their home field, they had opportunity after opportunity to play to their strengths.

“We knew we had it,” linebacker Patrick Queen said. “It was sitting there; we could’ve been 3-0 and we’re not.”

In a glum postgame locker room, they talked about learning to finish, about how long the season is, how this misstep could be a vague memory come December. True enough, but it’s equally possible this defeat will linger as a pebble in their shoe, the moment when they could have built an early cushion and instead went the other way.

“It’s the funny-not-funny part about this league,” said safety Kyle Hamilton, who played brilliantly. “Every single week, you don’t get any layups.”

Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson fumbles as he is hit in the second quarter Sunday. (Jerry Jackson/Baltimore Sun)

The Ravens’ current offensive reality is one step forward, one step back

They looked unstoppable on their opening drive for the second straight week, covering 80 yards with five passes and seven runs, eating 6:31 on their way to a 7-0 lead. They were so impressive working off coordinator Todd Monken’s script that all those empty first quarters from 2021 and 2022 felt like ancient history.

Their troubles began with clumsy ball handling — Kenyan Drake’s fumble at the end of a 24-yard gain deep into Colts territory, Jackson’s fumble at his own 19-yard line that handed the Colts a field goal, a mistimed snap from center Sam Mustipher that cut short another drive. Yes, it was wet, but the ball didn’t slide out of the Colts’ hands like a greased melon.

“You have to protect the football,” coach John Harbaugh said. “That’s it. … If we’re going to be a winning football team, we have to understand that you can’t spot possessions like that.”

The Ravens managed three first downs over a seven-drive span that lasted from late in the first quarter to late in the third. They regained their momentum briefly by turning to their running game, with Jackson’s once-in-a-generation elusiveness on full display. He finished a third-quarter touchdown drive by knifing between defenders for his second touchdown of the day, and his 16-yard scramble was the key play on the Ravens’ next scoring drive in the fourth quarter.

Their success was fleeting, however, as they came up empty on their last five drives of the game. That all adds up to two successful drives in their last 14. Their blocking was insufficiently sturdy. They didn’t challenge the Colts downfield. Monken’s play calling late in the game felt uninspired. Jackson made more mistakes than great plays.

“We had plenty of opportunities to put the game away, especially when our defense did a great job at stopping those guys,” he said. “[We had] great field position [and] we didn’t move the ball at all. That ticked me off. It ticked all of us.”

Perhaps we shouldn’t be surprised that, three games into a new offensive era, the Ravens are still stumbling as often as they are soaring. They were playing without their two best offensive linemen and wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. By game’s end, they were down to a pair of practice squad running backs.

They will have better days, but this one was a reminder that progress rarely happens on a straight incline.

Ravens safety Kyle Hamilton, left, causes a fumble as he sacks Colts quarterback Gardner Minshew II in the second quarter. (Kenneth K. Lam/Baltimore Sun)

Kyle Hamilton showed off his devastating versatility

Instead of replacing injured nickel back Ar’Darius Washington with Arthur Maulet, the Ravens opened with an alignment that worked wonders for them last season, lining up Hamilton as a big nickel with Daryl Worley at safety.

This choice paid off rapidly. Hamilton made the first big play of the game, rushing from the edge to drop Minshew for a 10-yard loss to end the Colts’ opening drive. Incredibly, Hamilton did it again, with a near-identical result, on Indianapolis’ next drive. The two sacks in two drives matched Hamilton’s combined total from last year and three seasons at Notre Dame. He achieved his hat trick when the Colts again failed to put a blocker in his way on their last play of the first half.

“Honestly, that’s probably about as unblocked as you can get,” he said.

It was the breadth of Hamilton’s performance more than the sacks that left a lasting impression. His production, which included seven solo tackles, a pass defended and a forced fumble, was hardly limited to those free runs at Minshew. On the first play of the second quarter, he streaked in from the edge to stop Moss for a 1-yard loss. When he wasn’t menacing the line of scrimmage, he often covered the Colts’ top slot receiver, 5-foot-9 Josh Downs.

“I thought he played great,” Harbaugh said. “[He was] running pretty much all over the field.”

The Ravens are still short-handed in the secondary as they wait for Marlon Humphrey and Marcus Williams to return, but Hamilton patches over so many holes with his capacity to morph into a different player on every snap. Good as he was in the second half of his rookie year, this was a game that signaled his ascent to another level, with Pro Bowls in his future.

A communication lapse cost the Ravens dearly

For all their frustrations on offense, the Ravens might have won the game if Flowers had simply returned the Colts’ free kick instead of making a fair catch with 2:03 left and the score 19-16. He essentially handed the Colts an extra timeout, with the two-minute warning coming after the next play.

If the Ravens had started with a fresh set of downs after the two-minute warning, they could have run the clock down instead of giving it back to the Colts with 1:41 remaining.

Harbaugh said the Ravens, who have struggled uncharacteristically on special teams, were discombobulated because the officials had just added an extra five seconds to the game clock after reviewing Minshew’s safety.

“We were unable to communicate to him,” Harbaugh said. “We were trying, but we couldn’t communicate to [Flowers]. They were winding it. That was unfortunate.”

The Colts still might have ended up with time to drive for a game-tying field goal, but they at least would have been more stressed. Yet another moment of regret in a game full of them for the Ravens.

Ravens running back Gus Edwards runs for a first down in the third quarter. He left the game to be evaluated for a concussion and did not return. (Jerry Jackson/Baltimore Sun)

The Ravens can’t get through a week without more injury stress

The Ravens used all seven of their game-day inactive slots on players who had already been ruled out because of injuries, and all seven could have helped them beat the Colts. The news grew worse throughout the day as key players at positions already thinned by injury left the field.

The offensive line, playing without left tackle Ronnie Stanley and center Patrick Mekari, could not give Jackson ample time to look downfield.

The defensive front, without Odafe Oweh setting the edge and with David Ojabo joining him on the sideline after he hurt his ankle in the first half, allowed Moss a pair of 24-yard runs to the outside. The Ravens gave outside linebackers Tavius Robinson and Jeremiah Moon, pegged to be minor contributors going into the season, more than 100 defensive snaps combined.

With Justice Hill out and Edwards sent to the locker room late in the game, they had to rely on Melvin Gordon III and Kenyan Drake to carry the ball in the fourth quarter and overtime.

Beckham wasn’t around to serve as a deep target for Jackson, and fellow wide receiver Rashod Bateman played with a tight hamstring late in the game.

We’ll never hear the Ravens blame a loss on injuries. Next man up will always be their credo. But they have to be exhausted with this state of affairs.

Week 4

Ravens at Browns

Sunday, 1 p.m.

TV: Chs. 13, 9

Radio: 97.9 FM, 101.5 FM, 1090 AM

Line: Browns by 1 1/2