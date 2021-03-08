The five most important moves the Ravens could make in the 2021 offseason | ANALYSIS

Martindale would love to have an edge superstar who could create consistent pressure without the aid of blitzes, but he’s proved that he can design a championship-level defense without one. Instead, he’s relied on deception created by players such as Judon and Bowser, who drop into coverage as easily as they fire off the line. This is why Bowser feels like a linchpin of the Ravens’ offseason. He won’t draw superstar money on the open market, but we know he can deliver much of what Judon did. If the Ravens bring him back along with veteran Pernell McPhee, who played well in 2020 and has said he’d like to keep going, they’d at least keep their defense on track.