The Ravens traded their No. 22 overall pick in the 2019 NFL draft to the Philadelphia Eagles, the team announced.

The Ravens moved back three spots to No. 25 and received additional picks in the fourth round (No. 125 overall) and sixth round (No. 197 overall).

The Ravens now have two third-round picks, three in the fourth and three in the sixth.

This story will be updated.

jshaffer@baltsun.com

twitter.com/jonas_shaffer