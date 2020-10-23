Ravens film study: How Yannick Ngakoue’s arrival could change the pass rush

Ngakoue has no such experience. Over four seasons with the Jacksonville Jaguars and six games with the Vikings, he largely played under a simple binary: He was either rushing the passer or defending the run. Ngakoue saw a career-high 27 coverage snaps in 2016, his rookie year, but since 2018, he hasn’t played more than 2% of his snaps in pass defense. This season, he has just six in 310 snaps (1.9%).