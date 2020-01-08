On Saturday, the Ravens defense could see more play-action passes in the first quarter than it has in entire games this season. Only two of the team’s games since Week 9 have been decided by fewer than 16 points. The top-seeded Ravens have so regularly and thoroughly dominated in their 12-game winning streak that opposing play-callers often seem to give up on the conceit of play-action. Why bother faking a run when you’re down 21 points, anyway?