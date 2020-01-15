The Ravens allowed four sacks Saturday, and the most costly happened almost by accident. After Tennessee Titans defensive lineman Jurrell Casey widened his stance to account for running back Mark Ingram II's presnap motion, Ingram threw a chip block at the snap. But it did more harm than good. As left tackle Ronnie Stanley shuffled to his left, he punched at Casey just as Ingram knocked him the opposite direction. That caused Stanley’s first strike to miss, and when he did get his hands on Casey, the 305-pound star had regained his balance and was already ripping his way through a hole in the line. (NFL Game Pass)