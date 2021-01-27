Ravens film study: The offense needs a No. 1 wide receiver. Marquise Brown might get there soon.

Over 16 games this past season, Marquise “Hollywood” Brown did not break records or shatter expectations. He finished with 58 catches for a team-high 769 yards, more than T.Y. Hilton had in 15 games (762) and fewer than Julio Jones had in nine (771). His yards per catch rose (12.7 to 13.3) and his catch rate fell (64.8% to 58%). He stayed healthy, missing just one practice all season. He tweeted his way into headlines, venting after a Week 11 loss to the Tennessee Titans. His ups and downs, in many ways, mirrored those of the Ravens in 2020.