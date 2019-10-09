The final sack of the Ravens’ loss to the Browns had no bearing on the game — they trailed 40-18 with two minutes remaining and ended up scoring on the drive — but it showed the risks of relying on young talent. One play after bottling up a safety blitz by Jermaine Whitehead, Hill whiffed on a blitz by Cleveland inside linebacker Joe Schobert. By the time Jackson was at the end of his three-step drop, Schobert was already lining him up.