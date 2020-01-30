Ravens film study: Five takeaways from Lamar Jackson’s MVP-caliber season

In the coming months, Harbaugh and his offensive staff will scrutinize everything they did this season. At the very least, they established a solid foundation for 2020. After an offseason in which the Ravens rebuilt their attack from the ground up for Jackson, both their rushing and passing offense finished first in the NFL in efficiency, according to Football Outsiders. If Yanda returns, the Ravens will bring back seven Pro Bowl players on offense, plus a more healthy Brown at wide receiver.