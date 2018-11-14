Ravens film study: What could the passing game look like with Lamar Jackson starting?

Six days from the Ravens’ biggest game of the season, coach John Harbaugh was willing to acknowledge only what had already been reported about his quarterbacks: Starter Joe Flacco is hurt.

The hip injury Flacco suffered in Week 9, during a third straight loss, could render him unavailable for Sunday’s game against the Cincinnati Bengals. If Flacco can play, Harbaugh said, he will. If Flacco cannot, Harbaugh said, it will have to be someone else. Only Harbaugh wouldn’t say who, at least not yet.

For all the posturing the team will engage in this week, for all the experience and wisdom of Robert Griffin III, rookie Lamar Jackson would almost certainly be the next man up. As the Ravens headed into their bye week, Harbaugh said the coaching staff was considering anything and everything that might get Jackson more involved in the game plan, including giving him full series at quarterback.

He is already the Ravens’ most dynamic running threat, with a team-high 5.0 yards per carry. Their ground game has rarely thrived without Jackson’s involvement, whether as the triggerman in read-option plays or as a decoy in motion. His elite speed is still useful at a level where the defenders are all bigger, stronger and faster.

But little is known about Jackson’s acumen as an NFL passer. He has attempted at least one pass in just five games. He has completed more than one pass just once. With the first-round pick’s first start possibly just days away, Jackson is 7-for-12 for 87 yards passing and a touchdown. In a league that values excellence under center above all else, here’s where Jackson might fit in.

A small sample size makes divining what a Jackson-led offense might look like difficult.

It’s impossible to know how Jackson might fare as a starter because he has so rarely led the offense by himself. On most of his snaps, he has shared the field with Flacco. Just five times this season has Jackson led a drive from start to finish, and only once since the Ravens’ season-opening rout of the Buffalo Bills.

Even those five possessions are unlikely to be representative of a Jackson-led offense. Against Buffalo, looking to milk the clock, Jackson and the Ravens ran (unofficially) 18 running plays, four passing plays and one run-pass option. Late in the Ravens’ blowout loss to the Carolina Panthers, Jackson came on to oversee two running plays, four passing plays and a run-pass-option play.

Overall, excluding RPOs, Jackson has presided over an offense with a 71.4 percent running share. That figure is an extraordinary anomaly; for the season, the Seattle Seahawks have the NFL’s highest such ratio, at just 51.1 percent.

With Jackson installed as the full-time starter, the Ravens' unbalanced offense — 63.9 percent of their plays are passes, eighth highest in the NFL — would likely even out. During each of Jackson’s final two seasons at Louisville, the Cardinals ran the ball more often than they passed it. The Ravens would not like Jackson to be their bell-cow ball carrier, as he was for Louisville, but his open-field talents are too obvious to ignore.

The Ravens could embrace ‘11’ personnel even more aggressively.

The Ravens used "11" personnel (one running back, one tight end and three wide receivers) on just 38 percent of their plays last season, according to Pro Football Focus. That was by far the lowest share in the NFL, where the average rate was 58 percent.

This season, 11 personnel usage has become even more prevalent leaguewide, surging to 64 percent. The Ravens have embraced the trend — they’re up to 52 percent this season, according to Sharp Football Stats — but not as full-fledged adherents. Only the San Francisco 49ers have deployed 11 personnel less frequently through Week 10.

With Jackson starting, the Ravens’ offensive shape would likely change even more rapidly. One possible casualty: the popularity of their “12” personnel (one running back, two tight ends and two wide receivers), which they used on 35 percent of plays last season, highest in the NFL, and 22 percent so far this season, also among the league’s leaders.

In the Ravens’ season opener, they deployed 11 personnel on just 10 of Jackson’s 23 plays with Flacco out, opting for heavier, run-friendly formations against Buffalo. But in Jackson’s next full series under center, he ran seven straight plays with 11 personnel against the Panthers. Every other post-Bills pass he has thrown this season, including those run out of the team’s much-maligned two-quarterback sets, has included just one running back and one tight end in the play design.

The benefits of a three-receiver set for Jackson are obvious. If the defense decides to stay in its base package, fearing the threat of Jackson’s read-option runs, the Ravens can find a linebacker matched up with a wideout in coverage. If the defense is so concerned with its coverage ability or speed that it brings in extra defensive backs, the Ravens can take their chances on the ground against an outnumbered defensive front.