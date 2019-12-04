On the 49ers’ biggest play all day, it wasn’t scheme that troubled Ferguson; it was the NFL’s best blocking tight end. In the second quarter, the rookie was responsible for setting the edge on Mostert’s 40-yard touchdown run. To Ferguson’s credit, Mostert didn’t break outside. But he was never able to anchor against Kittle and constrict the space between him and defensive tackle Domata Peko Sr. As Mostert burst through the line of scrimmage and then past a missed tackle by cornerback Marcus Peters, Kittle had Ferguson completely walled off.