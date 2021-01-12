Ravens film study: How far has Josh Allen come vs. the blitz? Just look at the Bills’ 2019 loss.

“You can’t let Josh just stand back and throw, of course,” Harbaugh said after the game. “He’s got such a great arm. And then the other thing goes with that is not letting him out of the pocket, because he does such a great job scrambling. … As a quarterback, he’s a really talented, gifted guy. I really like him. I think he’s a great guy, real hard competitor, and that was a big part of the plan, was trying to put pressure on him.”