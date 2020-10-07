Ravens film study: Gus Edwards' unlikely advances, stopping Joe Burrow and more

>> Jackson had seven incompletions Sunday, all in the first half, and he was guilty of forcing it or badly missing on at least three of them. On a first-quarter downfield shot to Marquise “Hollywood” Brown, he had Boykin open near the sideline for an easy first down. On the next play, he overshot Boykin, who had a step on the cornerback down the sideline. Later, he overthrew wide receiver Devin Duvernay while scrambling when Boykin was available for a check-down. On a few other misfires — a dropped ball on a swing pass to Dobbins, the interception while targeting Boykin — he shared some of the blame with the receiver.