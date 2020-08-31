Ravens fans can fill M&T Bank Stadium with cutouts of themselves — with some exceptions

With fans barred from M&T Bank Stadium for at least the initial part of this NFL season, the Ravens are offering a COVID-19-friendly alternative: chloroplast cutouts.
The team announced Monday that fans can purchase 18-by-34-inch cutouts of themselves, to be placed in the end zones of the stadium’s lower seating bowl for as long as the venue remains closed to fans. All proceeds will benefit the Ravens Foundation nonprofit and its support of local coronavirus relief efforts.
Cutouts will be available for purchase for $55 (general public) and $45 (permanent-seat-license owners) at BaltimoreRavens.com/CommunityofFans.
“While we share our fans’ disappointment that they won’t be able to attend home games for at least the initial part of the season, we still want to create a dynamic stadium atmosphere that will include the fan cutouts and other special elements,” Ravens senior vice president of marketing Brad Downs said. “This Community of Fans is a way for fans to be a part of our homefield advantage while they watch and cheer us on from their homes.”
Cutouts will be seated in order of purchase throughout the stadium; specific requests for placement are unavailable. Photos will be uploaded of each section so that fans can find their cutout. The Ravens currently have no plans to provide purchasers with their cutout after the season.
Not every submitted image can be approved. Among the Ravens’ requirements for placement: team attire only, no offensive or negative comments, no lewd or inappropriate photos, no more than one person pictured and no arms raised.
“The Club reserves the right to reject any photo that it determines, in its sole discretion, violates these guidelines or is otherwise offensive, lewd, derogatory, infringing, discriminatory or otherwise inappropriate,” according to the team’s guidelines. “The Club will not be obligated to provide the purchaser a refund if a submitted photo is rejected for any of these reasons.”