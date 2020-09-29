As Ravens welcome family in stands in preparation for fans, public health experts urge caution

“That is really dependent on what’s happening in your local community, in terms of how much COVID-19 is out there, how much transmission is happening,” Chang, whose expertise is in infectious diseases, said of bringing in a sizeable increase of fans. "I don’t think we’re quite there yet, in the city of Baltimore and kind of the region. And part of that is because we’re about to enter a really potentially difficult period where there’s a lot of conditions favoring coronavirus transmission and we’re just not sure what’s going to happen with this potential fall wave.