How to watch Ravens vs. Falcons: Week 16 game time, TV, odds and what to read

Here’s what you need to know about the Week 16 game between the Ravens (9-5) and Atlanta Falcons (5-9).
Time: 1 p.m. Saturday
Venue: M&T Bank Stadium
TV: Fox, Chs. 45, 5 (Kenny Albert, Jonathan Vilma, Shannon Spake)
Stream: Fox Sports Live
Radio: WBAL (1090 AM, 101.5 FM) and 98 Rock (97.9 FM) (Gerry Sandusky, Rod Woodson); La Mera Mesa (1050 AM) and WTTZ (93.5 FM) (David Andrade, Allen Gutierrez)
Forecast: High teens, wind chill near 0 degrees, with wind gusts over 25 mph
Line: Ravens by 6 1/2 (as of Friday night)
Pregame reading:
- Ravens vs. Falcons staff picks: Who will win Saturday’s Week 16 game in Baltimore?
- Previewing Ravens vs. Falcons: 6 things to watch, including Tyler Huntley, big plays and run defense
- How the Ravens can clinch a playoff spot in Week 16
- A freezing cold is coming to Baltimore. Here’s how the Ravens plan to stay ‘toasty.’
- Mike Preston: Time is running out for Ravens and Greg Roman to fix offense | COMMENTARY
- Ravens QB Lamar Jackson among 3 standouts ruled out of game vs. Falcons; QB Tyler Huntley set to start
- Ravens say faith in their coaches has ‘never been a question’ as they try to revive floundering offense
- Ravens film study: Inside the passing game’s struggles under QB Tyler Huntley