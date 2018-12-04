Ravens snap count analysis from Sunday's win over the Falcons: Veterans on defense playing close to full time

Ravens offensive snap counts vs. Falcons

Orlando Brown Jr., T — 81

Matt Skura, C — 81

Marshal Yanda, G — 81

Ronnie Stanley, T — 78

Willie Snead, WR — 66

Lamar Jackson, QB — 66

Alex Lewis, G — 58

Chris Moore, WR — 51

Nick Boyle, TE — 50

John Brown, WR — 43

Gus Edwards, RB — 41

Michael Crabtree, WR — 35

Mark Andrews, TE — 32

Ty Montgomery, RB — 27

Bradley Bozeman, G — 23

Maxx Williams, TE — 21

Hayden Hurst, TE — 21

Kenneth Dixon, RB — 17

Robert Griffin III, QB — 16

Jermaine Eluemunor, T — 3

Takeaways

»With Crabtree seemingly hurting, Moore played the second-most snaps among the team’s wide receivers. He eclipsed John Brown, who still has not found any chemistry with Jackson on downfield throws. Boyle is established as the primary tight end in the Jackson-led offense because of his blocking, but Andrews has also emerged, in his own way, as Jackson’s favorite deep target.

»With Alex Collins on injured reserve, the Ravens showed no hesitation using Dixon in his first game back. Montgomery, meanwhile, has solidified his role as the versatile counterpoint to Edwards’ straight-ahead power.

»Lewis has coped with nagging injuries for much of the season, and at this point, the Ravens seem just as comfortable playing with Bozeman, who has exceeded expectations as a rookie.

Ravens defensive snap counts vs. Falcons

Chuck Clark, SS — 53

Eric Weddle, FS — 53

C.J. Mosley, LB — 53

Marlon Humphrey, CB — 48

Jimmy Smith, CB — 45

Terrell Suggs, LB — 42

Matthew Judon, LB — 36

Za’Darius Smith, LB — 36

Brandon Carr, CB — 35

Brandon Williams, DT — 27

Brent Urban, DE — 26

Michael Pierce, NT — 26

Patrick Onwuasor, LB — 23

Chris Wormley, NT — 21

Kenny Young, LB — 18

Tavon Young, CB — 18

Anthony Levine, SS — 11

Tyus Bowser, LB — 9

Anthony Averett, CB — 3

Takeaways

»Clark stepped in for the injured Tony Jefferson, and the defense did not miss a beat. With Jimmy Smith back to prime form, he and Humphrey have pushed Carr into a tertiary role at cornerback, though the Ravens are comfortable playing all three at the same time.

»It’s striking how few defensive snaps the Ravens are playing overall with the offense dominating time of possession. That makes it easier to play veterans such as Suggs close to full-time.

»The Ravens have settled into steady, comfortable rotations with both their interior linemen and linebackers, and their depth is paying off at this juncture of the season.

