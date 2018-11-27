Ravens are narrow road favorites vs. Falcons in Week 13 matchup

The Ravens are 1½-point favorites over the Falcons ahead of their Week 13 matchup Sunday in Atlanta, according to most Las Vegas betting lines.

The Ravens (6-5) opened as field-goal favorites at several sportsbooks Sunday and Monday, but the line has since come down.

In Baltimore, uncertainty still lingers at the quarterback position, where rookie Lamar Jackson has won two straight and Joe Flacco could return to practice after recovering from a right hip injury. The Falcons (4-7) have lost three in a row, beset by an injury bug that has knocked out over a quarter of their starters for significant time this season.

Neither team has fared well in out-of-conference play recently. The Ravens lost in consecutive weeks to the New Orleans Saints and Carolina Panthers in late October and are 2-8 against the spread versus NFC teams since 2016, according to CBS Sports. Atlanta, meanwhile, is 0-3 against the rest of the AFC North this season and has not covered the spread in its past nine games against AFC opponents.

The Ravens and Falcons have met just five times all time, with the Ravens leading the series 3-2. They last played in 2014, a 29-7 home victory for the Ravens.

The over-under for the game is 49 points.

