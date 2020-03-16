Ravens reportedly trade tight end Hayden Hurst to Falcons for second-round pick

Hurst, the Ravens’ top draft pick in 2018 and one of the NFL’s higher-rated tight ends, became expendable with the emergence and production of starters Mark Andrews and Nick Boyle. In return, general manager Eric DeCosta now will have three of the top 60 picks in the draft: the Ravens’ first- and second-round selections, and either the Falcons’ No. 47 or No. 55 overall.
In two seasons in Baltimore, Hurst had 43 catches for 512 yards and three touchdowns. After foot surgery limited him as a rookie, he caught 30 of 39 targets for 349 yards last season, including a crucial 61-yard catch-and-run score in a win over the Buffalo Bills. He finished third on the team in receiving, behind Andrews — named to the Pro Bowl after leading the Ravens with 852 yards — and ahead of Boyle, a reliable blocker who finished with 321 yards.
The trade is DeCosta’s second in two days. On Sunday, the Ravens agreed in principle to trade a fifth-round pick for Jacksonville Jaguars Pro Bowl defensive end Calais Campbell, whom they’re working to sign to an extension through 2021.
The Ravens now have nine picks in April’s draft.
