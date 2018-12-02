Join us for Reyka vodka dinner at The Elephant on December 12th
How to watch Ravens vs. Falcons: Week 13 game time, TV, odds and more

Here’s what you need to know about the Week 13 game between the Ravens (6-5) and Atlanta Falcons (4-7).

Time: 1 p.m. Sunday

Venue: Mercedes-Benz Stadium, Atlanta

TV: CBS/Ch. 13 (Jim Nantz, Tony Romo, Tracy Wolfson)

Coverage map:

Stream: CBSSports.com

Radio: WBAL (1090 AM) and 98 Rock (97.9 FM) (Gerry Sandusky, Jarret Johnson, Justin Forsett)

Forecast: Partly cloudy, low 70s (in case of inclement weather, retractable roof can close)

Line: Falcons by 2½ (as of Saturday night)

jshaffer@baltsun.com

twitter.com/jonas_shaffer

