Five Things We Learned from the Ravens' 26-16 win over the Atlanta Falcons

From the Ravens achieving their finest defensive hour to resurgent efforts by Terrell Suggs and C.J. Mosley, here are five things we learned from their 26-16 win over the Atlanta Falcons.

This was the finest hour of 2018 for Don “Wink” Martindale’s defense.

The Ravens didn’t set records the way they did in their 11-sack shutout of the Tennessee Titans. But considering the stakes and the quality of the opponent, they played their best defensive game of the season.

Since the Cincinnati Bengals’ A.J. Green burned them in Week 2, they’ve done an excellent job neutralizing No. 1 receivers. They did it again Sunday against Julio Jones, perhaps the best in the NFL.

With Jimmy Smith and Marlon Humphrey taking turns covering Jones, he caught just two passes for 18 yards on eight targets. His previous season lows were five catches and 62 yards. Not many cornerbacks can match Jones’ combination of size, speed and combativeness. It’s an incredible luxury for the Ravens that when everyone is healthy, they have two such defenders.

The secondary’s sound play, especially impressive given that Chuck Clark filled in for the injured Tony Jefferson at strong safety, facilitated the fiercest pass rush we’ve seen from the Ravens since Week 6.

Falcons quarterback Matt Ryan rarely had clean chances to look downfield, as the Ravens hit him seven times and held him to 131 passing yards, about 200 below his season average.

Though the Falcons had struggled to finish drives in recent weeks, the Ravens were the first opponent to stifle them to this degree.

Now, Martindale’s crew will prepare for an even sterner test in Kansas City against the cannon arm of Patrick Mahomes and the cutting-edge schemes of Andy Reid. It’s foolish to predict any team will stop the Chiefs flat-out, but the Ravens have done enough to make this one of the more tantalizing offense-defense matchups of the season.

The Ravens have found an identity under Lamar Jackson, and they need to ride him.

Jackson played his sloppiest game as an NFL starter, squandering scoring opportunities with amateurish throws and keeping the Falcons in the game with a fumble that was returned for a touchdown.

But you have to zoom out to the wide picture and recognize that the Ravens have become a different, better team since Joe Flacco’s hip injury pushed Jackson to the fore.

They’re out of step with the modern NFL, but it works to their advantage as they choke the life out of opponents with a run-heavy offense that can’t be forced off the field. Their ball control — they held it for a remarkable 80 percent of the second half in Atlanta — has also facilitated fresher, more opportunistic defense in the late stages of games.

Yes, Jackson has worked his magic — the Ravens have produced at least 200 yards on the ground in each of his starts — against three of the worst run defenses in the league. But it’s hard to imagine the Ravens turning away from the formula that has carried them back to the driver’s seat for the AFC’s second wild-card berth, even if Flacco is cleared to play next weekend against the nitro-powered Chiefs.

Now for the nitpicks. Jackson revived misgivings about his throwing ability with a 12-for-21 performance that featured some of his worst tics. He used an odd sidearm release on a wayward third-down attempt to John Brown late in the first quarter. In the second quarter, he floated a potential touchdown pass well beyond Brown’s reach, clenching his fists in frustration at the missed opportunity.

Jackson also put the ball on the ground three times in the first half, a natural risk the Ravens will have to accept given the benefits of his free-running style.

Wide receivers Michael Crabtree and Willie Snead IV both dropped potential first-down catches on short throws by Jackson. Those mistakes loom larger when you’re already dealing with a quarterback whose accuracy come and goes.

The parade of errors prevented the Ravens from sustaining early drives and left them unable to capitalize on a superb first half by their defense.

It’s also worth noting how much kicker Justin Tucker helped patch over the Ravens’ offensive flaws. Jackson (and Robert Griffin III) didn’t have to finish drives to keep the team ahead, because Tucker was dead-center on three of his four field goals, kicks of 41, 45 and 47 yards. Never take him for granted, folks.

C.J. Mosley and Terrell Suggs broke out of slumps and set the defensive tone.

In addition to free safety Eric Weddle, linebackers Suggs and Mosley are the mental and emotional leaders of the Ravens defense.

Neither man played up to his high standards in November, but both made significant plays behind the line of scrimmage as the Ravens knocked Ryan and the Falcons on their heels in the first half.